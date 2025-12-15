WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ford | ev | shift | hybrid

Ford Takes $19.5B Hit on EVs, Shifts to Hybrids

Ford Takes $19.5B Hit on EVs, Shifts to Hybrids
The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show. (Matt Rourke/AP/2023 file)

Monday, 15 December 2025 04:25 PM EST

Ford said Monday it expects to take roughly $19.5 billion in charges, largely tied to its electric-vehicle business, as the automaker pulls back from aggressive EV expansion amid weakening demand, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The write-down ranks among the largest corporate impairments on record and underscores growing skepticism across the U.S. auto industry about near-term profitability in fully electric vehicles. Ford has lost about $13 billion on its EV unit since 2023.

The company said it will refocus on gas-powered vehicles, hybrids, and extended-range EVs that use onboard gasoline engines, redirecting capital away from loss-making EV assets toward more profitable models.

“Instead of plowing billions into the future knowing these large EVs will never make money, we are pivoting,” CEO Jim Farley said, citing clearer signals from U.S. consumers.

Ford plans to discontinue the all-electric F-150 Lightning and replace it with an extended-range version. It remains committed to launching a $30,000 electric pickup by 2027, which Farley called the core of Ford’s long-term EV strategy.

By 2030, Ford expects about half of its global sales to come from hybrids, extended-range vehicles, and EVs. The company will also repurpose its Kentucky EV battery plant into a battery-storage business serving utilities, renewable-energy developers, and data centers, while hiring thousands of workers nationwide.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ford said Monday it expects to take roughly $19.5 billion in charges, largely tied to its electric-vehicle business, as the automaker pulls back from aggressive EV expansion amid weakening demand, The Wall Street Journal reports.The write-down ranks among the largest...
ford, ev, shift, hybrid
212
2025-25-15
Monday, 15 December 2025 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved