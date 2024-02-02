×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ford | ev | sales

Ford EV Sales Fall Amid Demand Slowdown

Ford EV Sales Fall Amid Demand Slowdown
The Ford F150 Lightning EV at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show (Alex J. Berliner/AP)

Friday, 02 February 2024 10:32 AM EST

Ford Motor reported an about 11% fall in January sales of electric vehicles (EVs) Friday, as the industry grapples with a shrinking demand for the cars that are typically costlier than their gasoline-powered counterparts.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker sold 4,674 EVs in January, compared with 5,247 units sold during the same period last year.

The EV demand slowdown due to elevated interest rates, which means higher loan payments for buyers, has prompted some automakers to cut production.

Last month, Ford said it would reduce production of its marquee F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck at its Michigan Rouge EV plant, and increase production of gas-powered Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups.

High prices of EVs and concerns about the limited range of these cars, especially in rural areas due to lack of charging infrastructure, have fueled sales of hybrid vehicles.

Ford's total sales for January were up 4.3% at 152,617 vehicles, helped by a 42.7% jump in hybrid vehicle sales.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ford Motor reported an about 11% fall in January sales of electric vehicles (EVs) Friday, as the industry grapples with a shrinking demand for the cars that are typically costlier than their gasoline-powered counterparts.
ford, ev, sales
169
2024-32-02
Friday, 02 February 2024 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved