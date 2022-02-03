×
Ford Expects 2022 Operating Profit to Rise as Much as 25 Percent

Ford
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 03 February 2022 04:29 PM

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday forecast its 2022 operating profit would rise as much as 25%, driven by North American demand and a strong vehicle pricing environment.

Ford reported an operating profit of $10 billion, and an operating margin of 7.3% for the year. Full-year net income of $17.9 billion included a gain on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

Fourth-quarter net income was $12.3 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes was $2.0 billion.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved