Ford Sticks With Full-year Profit Despite Surging Costs

Ford Sticks With Full-year Profit Despite Surging Costs
(AP)

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 04:33 PM EDT

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter profit and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs.

Ford shares rose 7% in after-hours trade.

Results were driven by higher-margin vehicles, partially offset by higher commodity costs and expenses, the company said. Ford said it expects commodity costs to rise by $4 billion for the year.

Profit increased marginally to $667 million, with diluted earnings per share of 16 cents versus 14 cents a year earlier.

Ford said revenue for the quarter jumped to $40 billion, up sharply from $26.8 billion a year ago when supply-chain problems slashed production. Analysts had expected revenue of $34.3 billion.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter profit and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs.
