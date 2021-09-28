×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Money | Vaccines | Ford | COVID-19

Salaried Ford Workers Must Disclose Vax Status

Ford HQ
(AP)

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 02:56 PM

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday its U.S. salaried employees would be required to submit their vaccination status against COVID-19 by Oct. 8 and that it had asked its hourly employees to do the same.

Ford follows rival General Motors Co in asking for vaccination status of its employees but not mandating the shots.

"This will aid our efforts to comply with federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements," Ford said in a statement.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg confirmed that the process is voluntary for union's hourly members who work at the company.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley said in an interview with CNBC that the company's leadership team was vaccinated against COVID-19 and that it was conducting a survey to find out how many employees were vaccinated.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday its U.S. salaried employees would be required to submit their vaccination status against COVID-19 by Oct. 8 and that it had asked its hourly employees to do the same.
Ford, COVID-19
125
2021-56-28
Tuesday, 28 September 2021 02:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved