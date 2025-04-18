WSJ: Ford Halts Vehicle Shipments to China

Ford Motor has halted shipments of its SUVs, pick-up trucks and sports cars to China in the wake of President Donald Trump's tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company this week halted shipments of its F-150 Raptors, Mustangs and Michigan-built Bronco SUVs as well as Kentucky-made Lincoln Navigators to China, the report said.

China's retaliatory tariffs in response to U.S. import taxes have seen these vehicles face a tariff as high as 150%.