×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: foot locker | mary dillon | ulta beauty | mcdonalds

Foot Locker Appoints Former Ulta Beauty Head Mary Dillon as CEO

Foot Locker Appoints Former Ulta Beauty Head Mary Dillon as CEO
Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon presents a check for $100,000 to support the Youth Guidance's Working on Womanhood (W.O.W.) program at the grand reopening of its Michigan Avenue store in Chicago on June 23, 2017. (AP)

Friday, 19 August 2022 07:58 AM EDT

Foot Locker Inc. said on Friday it had appointed former Ulta Beauty head Mary Dillon as its chief executive officer, replacing Richard Johnson.

Shares of the footwear retailer rose about 19% before the bell, as it also reported a smaller-than-expected drop in comparable sales for the second quarter and profit above estimates.

Johnson, who will be retiring, will continue as executive chairman of the board through Jan. 31.

During her eight-year stint as CEO of Ulta Beauty, Dillon put much of her focus on expanding the retailer's e-commerce business — a strategy Foot Locker has also been investing heavily in.

She also served as global chief marketing officer of McDonald's from 2005 to 2010.

The management change comes at a time when Foot Locker is focused on growing sales of Adidas's sneakers and other items at its stores to counter the shrinking presence of its biggest supplier Nike at the retail chain.

Foot Locker said on Friday its board has decided to split the chair and CEO roles, and Dona Young, the company's lead independent director, will become non-executive chair, starting February.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Foot Locker Inc. said on Friday it had appointed former Ulta Beauty head Mary Dillon as its chief executive officer, replacing Richard Johnson.
foot locker, mary dillon, ulta beauty, mcdonalds
181
2022-58-19
Friday, 19 August 2022 07:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved