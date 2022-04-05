Mexico's President Asks US to Help Tamp Down Food Inflation

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed concern about food inflation and asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to work with Mexico to reduce the impact of rising prices, Mexican Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos said on Tuesday.



Economists are warning that the war in Ukraine could further disrupt supply chains, particularly grains, wheat and corn, and possibly lead to shortages of certain foods. This could impact low-income populations the most, economists and think tank researchers, like those at the International Monetary Fund, warn.