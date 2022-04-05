×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: food inflation | u.s. | mexico | supply chain disruption | ukraine war | wheat | corn

Mexico's President Asks US to Help Tamp Down Food Inflation

Tom Vilsack
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks at the National Ag Day celebraton on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., March 22, 2022. (AP)

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 02:54 PM

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed concern about food inflation and asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to work with Mexico to reduce the impact of rising prices, Mexican Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos said on Tuesday.

Economists are warning that the war in Ukraine could further disrupt supply chains, particularly grains, wheat and corn, and possibly lead to shortages of certain foods. This could impact low-income populations the most, economists and think tank researchers, like those at the International Monetary Fund, warn.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed concern about food inflation and asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to work with Mexico to reduce the impact of rising prices.
food inflation, u.s., mexico, supply chain disruption, ukraine war, wheat, corn
84
2022-54-05
Tuesday, 05 April 2022 02:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved