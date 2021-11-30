×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Health Topics | Infrastructure | Money | Vaccines | Food and Drug Administration

US FDA Evaluating Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines vs. Omicron

tools to fight COVID
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 11:20 AM

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Tuesday it was evaluating the effectiveness of authorized COVID-19 vaccines against the omicron coronavirus variant and expects to have more information in the next few weeks.

The agency is currently evaluating the vaccines to see if and how well they work against the variant, first detected in South Africa, Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

She said if the review shows a modification to the current vaccines is needed, the agency and companies will work together to develop and test such a modification quickly.

The new variant has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. health regulatory agency maintained that the authorized vaccines remain highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and serious clinical outcomes associated with the infection and urged people to get vaccinated.

The FDA is also evaluating the potential impact of the variant on the currently available diagnostics and therapeutics. It said a preliminary review showed that high volume PCR and antigen tests, widely used in the United States, have low likelihood of being impacted by Omicron.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Tuesday it was evaluating the effectiveness of authorized COVID-19 vaccines against the omicron coronavirus variant and expects to have more information in the next few weeks.
Food and Drug Administration, FDA, COVID variant omicron
190
2021-20-30
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 11:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved