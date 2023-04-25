Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake Back New Florida Club

Professional golfer Tiger Woods and pop star Justin Timberlake are backers of a new, high-end real estate development project on 600 acres in southern Florida.



Named The Wellington, it will double the size of the existing Wellington International equestrian showgrounds and trails in the village of Wellington by expanding onto surrounding land that entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo has acquired over the past 18 years.



Jeff Skoll, founding president of eBay, and Nexus Luxury Collection are two other major investors in the project.



The community will include single-family custom homes, condominiums, a clubhouse, a revamped 18-hole golf course, a “Central Park,” four swimming pools, and 35 courts for tennis, paddleball and pickleball.



Centrally located within walking distance of many of the residences will be a 17-acre commercial center with retail shops, hotels, luxury boutiques, restaurants and offices.



“This new club community will take inspiration from what we have created at Albany in The Bahamas,” Nexus CEO Christopher Anand said in a statement, referring to another high-end, 600-acre property his company developed in the Caribbean.