Wanting to purposely disconnect from the constant barrage and pressure of social media, Gen Zers’ latest vintage obsession has moved from vinyl records to flip phones.



Gen Z is mostly using flip phones to augment their smartphones, bringing them out at parties as a conversation starter and to revel in the grainy pictures they take, CNN reports.



The flip phones do have many of the same apps as smartphones, like Instagram, Find My Friends and GPS. But they don’t have the “find my” tracking feature to find buddies — and it’s this ability to disconnect, even if just a little, that the teens and 20-somethings are so keen on.



“I found a little 90s, Matrix-y flip phone,” says Actress Dove Cameron of Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie” fame. “I got a separate number for it. It’s really cheap.”



Sammy Palazzolo, an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, loves the quirkiness of brandishing a 1990s-style flip phone:



“At parties, people will say, ‘Oh my goodness! Is that a flip phone?’ We’ll get to talk to some new people. Meet some people, and everybody loves it.”



Classmate Reagan Boeder, also 18, agrees, saying, “I think people are going to go out more and more with flip phones just because it’s so fun and nostalgic and, honestly, a vibe.”



Generation Z is aware of how deleterious 24/7/365 obsession with social media is; the rate of teen depression nearly doubled between 1004 and 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



Palazzolo says that before ditching her smartphone at parties for a pared-down flip phone, many evenings were spoiled by unfriendly posts on social media or disturbing texts from an ex.



“The root case was from our phones,” Palazzolo says.



Gen Zers, who are between the ages of 26 and 11, are finding flip phones for $20 to $90 at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy, and are posting scores of TikTok videos of their love for flip phones — all going viral by the millions.



However, the Samsung Galazy Fold4 starts at $1,799.99, and the Galaxy X Flip4 costs a minimum of $999.99.



International Data Corp. estimates the market for flip phones will reach $29 billion in 2025, growing at an compound annual growth rate of 70%.



As Palazzolo says, “It eliminates all the bad things about college and brings all of the good things about a phone — which is connecting with people and taking photos and videos. The photos and videos on this are fire.”



Boeder says that before the days of social media dominating young minds, “People were more involved in each other than our phones and social media. It seemed like people just were talking to each other more and everything was more genuine and spontaneous.



“I don’t ever want to be that person that’s just on their phone the whole time. Getting a flip phone kind of made that more possible.”

