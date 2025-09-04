WATCH TV LIVE

US Won't Make Airlines Pay for Flight Disruptions

Passengers look at a flight information board showing multiple delays and some cancellations in flight departures from Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, due to a CrowdStrike worldwide technology disruption. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/2024 file)

Thursday, 04 September 2025 12:20 PM EDT

The Trump administration said Thursday it will not require airlines to pay passengers cash compensation when U.S. flight disruptions are caused by carriers.

In December, the U.S. Transportation Department under then President Joe Biden sought public comment on the rulemaking process about whether airlines should be required to pay $200-$300 for domestic delays of at least three hours and up to $775 for longer delays, which faced sharp criticism from U.S. airlines.

The White House said in a document posted on Thursday that USDOT plans to withdraw the notice "consistent with department and administration priorities."

