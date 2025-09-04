US Won't Make Airlines Pay for Flight Disruptions

The Trump administration said Thursday it will not require airlines to pay passengers cash compensation when U.S. flight disruptions are caused by carriers.

In December, the U.S. Transportation Department under then President Joe Biden sought public comment on the rulemaking process about whether airlines should be required to pay $200-$300 for domestic delays of at least three hours and up to $775 for longer delays, which faced sharp criticism from U.S. airlines.

The White House said in a document posted on Thursday that USDOT plans to withdraw the notice "consistent with department and administration priorities."