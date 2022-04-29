Flash Mob Disrupts HSBC Chairman Speech With ABBA Rendition

Activists from climate action group Extinction Rebellion disrupted HSBC's annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, April 29, by singing a rendition of an ABBA song.

Video posted to the Twitter page of Extinction Rebellion sub-group, Money Rebellion, showed a flash mob in the audience of the HSBC general meeting standing and singing ABBA's "Money, Money, Money," with some lyrics altered from the original song.

HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker and other executives were on stage during the protest and could be heard asking the protesters to stop the disruption.

The HSBC AGM was being held at Queen Elizabeth Hall at Southbank in central London.