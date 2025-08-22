Fitch Affirms US Credit Rating at 'AA+'

Fitch affirmed the United States' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at "AA+" on Friday, citing the country's large, high-income economy and exceptional financing flexibility tied to the dollar's role as the top global reserve currency.

Despite rising debt, the dollar's 58% share in global reserves underpins strong federal financing capacity, Fitch said, adding that it expects the greenback's dominance in trade and finance to persist even amid policy uncertainty.

Fitch said it expects the general government deficit to narrow to 6.9% of GDP in 2025 from 7.7% in 2024, driven by resilient economic growth, solid stock market performance, and a surge in tariff revenues.

The credit ratings agency forecasts tariff revenues to jump to $250 billion this year, from $77 billion in 2024.

Fitch's affirmation echoed S&P Global's earlier stance Tuesday, which also maintained its "AA+" rating on the U.S., citing tariff revenues as a buffer against the fiscal strain from President Donald Trump's tax cuts and spending bill.

Fitch said the country's outlook remained stable.