×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: first republic bank salaries | 10 million | collapse

First Republic Doled Out $10 Million-Plus Salaries

First Republic Doled Out $10 Million-Plus Salaries
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 25 May 2023 10:14 AM EDT

First Republic Bank was paying dozens of employees more than $10 million apiece annually in the heyday before its collapse, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $10.6 billion to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), to take control of most of First Republic's assets, in a deal to resolve the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Though First Republic was widely known for offering generous rewards to staff, some potential rescuers were surprised by the compensation figures on display when the FDIC granted access to the bank's data room days before the agency's emergency intervention on May 1, according to the Bloomberg report.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
First Republic Bank was paying dozens of employees more than $10 million apiece annually in the heyday before its collapse, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.
first republic bank salaries, 10 million, collapse
120
2023-14-25
Thursday, 25 May 2023 10:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved