FINRA Halts OTC Trading in Several Russian Companies

The Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday halted over-the-counter trading in several Russia-based companies, including the American depository receipts of Sberbank Russia, Gazprom Neft PJSC, and PJSC Lukoil, the Wall Street regulator's website showed.

The move followed halts of Russia-based company stocks on Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange earlier this week as the bourse seeks more information following economic sanctions imposed on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.