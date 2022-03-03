×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | finra | otc trading halted

FINRA Halts OTC Trading in Several Russian Companies

NYSE
New York Stock Exchange (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:51 PM

The Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday halted over-the-counter trading in several Russia-based companies, including the American depository receipts of Sberbank Russia, Gazprom Neft PJSC, and PJSC Lukoil, the Wall Street regulator's website showed.

The move followed halts of Russia-based company stocks on Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange earlier this week as the bourse seeks more information following economic sanctions imposed on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday halted over-the-counter trading in several Russia-based companies, including the American depository receipts of Sberbank Russia, Gazprom Neft PJSC, and PJSC Lukoil, the Wall Street regulator's website showed.
finra, otc trading halted, russian companies
74
2022-51-03
Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved