5 Reasons to Hire a Financial Planner

There are five good reasons why you might want to hire a financial planner, which can cost between 0.25% to 1% of your assets, or more, a year.



But before you do, make sure that they are what’s called a fiduciary, which is a regulation by the Securities and Exchange Commission requiring that the financial planner puts your best interests ahead of theirs or any commission-producing financial product they recommend.



“The landscape is littered with people who call themselves financial advisers and planners,” as The New York Times notes. Financial planning has moved from being only available to high-net-worth investors to the middle-class—but buyer beware.



“A muddled regulatory landscape over the past two decades has allowed many of the large broker or agent sales units of the biggest Wall Street firms—including banks, mutual fund companies and insurance companies—to continue peddling commission-based stock brokerage as financial advice, which it is not,” NYT says. “You can also find plenty of people selling dangerous exotica like cryptocurrency.”



So, after asking that private banker, retirement adviser, broker or wealth manager if they are a fiduciary, here are five broad areas they can help you with. Asking a potential financial counselor how they can help you with these goals is also worth bringing up before hiring one.



1.) Manage Complexity



If you are mid-career or nearing retirement, your financial needs have probably grown more complex. You might have a mortgage, car payments, credit cards, a child in college and student debt of your own. You might even have elder care responsibilities for your parents or another relative.



A financial planner should be able to help you balance these needs with the very important goal of saving for retirement—which should be your No. 1 goal.



2.) Transition to Retirement



Those within 15 years of retirement should begin figuring out their Social Security and Medicare strategies. Perhaps you want to still work, even part time, in traditional retirement years.



You undoubtedly wonder how your projected savings will last throughout your retirement, especially to cover housing and health care costs, including long-term care insurance, in light of today’s record-high inflation.



Those who are fortunate enough to have savings on the high side might even be planning to take trips around the world, or need help with estate planning.



A financial planner can help you plan for all of these variables and figure out different scenarios, like working longer, retiring earlier and, certainly, ensuring you manage your money wisely in retirement so that it will last.



3.) Budgeting in Retirement



When you retire, you’ll have savings in various buckets, with various tax consequences. A financial planner can help you figure out how to maximize your money by recommending which savings to tap first.



Even more importantly, they should be able to guide you on how much you can safely withdraw and whether you should still invest some of your money in the markets.



If you do invest, they should have a plan for how to withstand bear markets, inflation and unforeseen financial and medical emergencies. They should also address whether it makes sense to roll your money out of your 401(k) and other tax-advantaged plans and speak to you about minimizing fees.



4.) Protect Against Cognitive Decline Risk



One risk retirees and family members hate to talk about is the risk of cognitive decline and a living will.



More than half of the U.S. population over 85 suffers from some form of cognitive impairment, according to the NYT. Whether or not you think this might happen to you, if it does, it could leave you exposed to elder financial fraud.



A good, proactive financial planner should help you come up with a plan to help you manage your own money without anyone else’s interference, and they should also talk to you about averting financial scams and cybersecurity risk.



5.) Peace of Mind



Financial planners today have software available that can illustrate for you the probability of you meeting your financial goals, and steps you need to take if you are falling short of these projections.



The programs should be able to show you steps you can take now to proactively change the likelihood of the outcome you desire.



Discussing each of these important points with a financial planner you trust should, ideally, give you sound peace of mind.





