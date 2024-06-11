WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: financial markets

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Rise With Apple; Inflation, Fed on Tap

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Rise With Apple; Inflation, Fed on Tap
The New York Stock Exchange (Peter Morgan/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 11 June 2024 04:05 PM EDT

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher Tuesday, helped by sharp gains in shares of Apple, while investors also awaited consumer prices data and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

Apple shares jumped to a record and gave the S&P 500 and Nasdaq their biggest boosts after the stock declined in the previous session.

At its annual developer event that kicked off on Monday, Apple unveiled new artificial-intelligence features meant to increase the appeal of its devices, including an improved Siri virtual assistant that can answer a wider range of queries and accomplish more complicated tasks than earlier.

The S&P 500 technology index was up sharply.

The Consumer Price Index report will be released on Wednesday, and the U.S. central bank's policy announcement also is due on Wednesday.

The central bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but will release its updated economic projections and "dot plot," which shows where policymakers expect interest rates to stand this year and longer-term.

"Everybody is feeling uneasy, but the data and actions consumers are taking continue to point toward resiliency, and that tends to be overall fairly bullish," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and adviser for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 15.02 points, or 0.28%, to end at 5,375.81 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 151.32 points, or 0.88%, to 17,343.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.47 points, or 0.30%, to 38,750.57.

Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report was stronger than expected. Markets have dialed back expectations for the Fed's first rate cut happening in September, now pricing in about a 50% chance, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

General Motors gained after the automaker announced a $6 billion share buyback plan.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher Tuesday, helped by sharp gains in shares of Apple, while investors also awaited consumer prices data and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.
financial markets
290
2024-05-11
Tuesday, 11 June 2024 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved