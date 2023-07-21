×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: financial markets

Stocks End Mixed as Heavyweights Dip

Stocks End Mixed as Heavyweights Dip
(AP)

Friday, 21 July 2023 04:08 PM EDT

U.S. stocks ended mixed Friday, with gains in healthcare offsetting a dip in some of Wall Street's most valuable companies.

Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta Platforms lost ground, while the S&P 500 utilites sector gained the most.

Netflix dipped for a second straight day after the video streaming company's quarterly results this week failed to impress.

Analysts attributed Friday's choppy trading to the expiration of monthly options and the expected special rebalancing of the multi-trillion dollar Nasdaq 100 at the close of trading.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 1.81 points, or 0.04%, to end at 4,536.68 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 30.32 points, or 0.22%, to 14,032.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.21 points, or 0.02%, to 35,233.39.

The Nasdaq has rallied about 34% this year, lifted by optimism over artificial intelligence, a relatively resilient U.S. economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle will end soon.

While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its July 25-26 meeting, investors have mixed views on the central bank's longer-term monetary policy.

American Express fell after the credit card giant missed quarterly revenue estimates and affirmed its full-year profit forecast.

SLB declined after the top oilfield services firm missed quarterly revenue expectations due to moderating drilling activity in North America.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stocks ended mixed Friday, with gains in healthcare offsetting a dip in some of Wall Street's most valuable companies.
financial markets
222
2023-08-21
Friday, 21 July 2023 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved