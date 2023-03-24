Wall St Opens Lower as Bank Contagion Worries Rise

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as concerns over the banking sector's health sapped the appetite for financial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.03 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 32,038.22. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.51 points, or 0.24%, at 3,939.21, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.78 points, or 0.34%, to 11,747.62 at the opening bell.



As of 9:44 a.m., the Dow had shed 214 points, or 0.67%, while the S&P and Nasdaq were down 0.62% and 0.74%, respectively.