WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: financial markets | record | nasdaq | s&p 500

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Post Record Closing Highs for 4th Day

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Post Record Closing Highs for 4th Day
A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Thursday, 13 June 2024 04:06 PM EDT

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered record closing highs for a fourth session in a row Thursday as technology shares extended their recent rally.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week and another report showed producer prices unexpectedly fell in May, helping to keep alive hopes of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed on Wednesday projected only one rate cut this year after its outlook in March included three quarter-percentage-point reductions.

Both the S&P 500 technology sector and an index of semiconductors rose sharply.

Shares of Broadcom jumped and hit a record high after the chipmaker raised its forecast for revenue from semiconductors used in artificial intelligence technology. It also announced a 10-for-1 forward stock split.

Shares of Nvidia rallied as well.

"We're seeing a little bit more of a decline in yields, but it's still very much a tech story" in stocks, said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest in Elmhurst, Illinois. "When you look at the broader market, you're not seeing the participation you would like to see from a healthier market."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 11.94 points, or 0.22%, to end at 5,432.97 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 59.12 points, or 0.34%, to 17,667.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.48 points, or 0.19%, to 38,639.92.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note eased further on Thursday.

Some investors are wondering whether the economy may be slowing too quickly.

The industrials index fell along with the small-cap Russell 2000 index.

UBS Global Research said it expects the Fed to cut rates in December instead of September, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley continue to expect the first cut in September.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered record closing highs for a fourth session in a row Thursday as technology shares extended their recent rally.
financial markets, record, nasdaq, s&p 500
294
2024-06-13
Thursday, 13 June 2024 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved