×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: financial markets | federal reserve | interest rates

Wall St Pounded as Investors Grapple With Higher Rates

Wall St Pounded as Investors Grapple With Higher Rates
(AP)

Tuesday, 26 September 2023 04:11 PM EDT

Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields held their multi-year highs, with investors still wrestling with prospects for a long period of high interest rates and the economic fallout.

Adding to investor anxiety was the potential of a partial U.S. government shutdown by the weekend, which ratings agency Moody's warned would harm the country's credit.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have climbed to 16-year highs in the wake of the Federal Reserve's hawkish longer-term rate outlook last week.

"We continue to adjust to the higher interest rates," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

"What you are getting is increasingly a sense that the market is overvalued. ... There's a real sense out there that this isn't sustainable, and buyers are being scared away."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 63.77 points, or 1.47%, to end at 4,273.67 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 206.02 points, or 1.55%, to 13,065.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 388.75 points, or 1.14%, to 33,618.13.A

All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower. The heavyweight tech sector dropped sharply as did the rate-sensitive utilities and real estate groups.

Megacap stocks that have propelled indexes higher this year mainly dragged on Tuesday.

Amazon.com shares dropped as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a long awaited antitrust lawsuit against the online retailer.

Investors are focused on Friday's personal consumption expenditures price index for a fresh view of the inflation picture. This week also brings other data including on durable goods and second-quarter gross domestic product, as well as remarks by Fed policymakers such as Chair Jerome Powell.

In company news, Immunovant shares surged after early-stage data from the drug developer's experimental antibody treatment exceeded analysts' expectations.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields held their multi-year highs, with investors still wrestling with prospects for a long period of high interest rates and the economic fallout.
financial markets, federal reserve, interest rates
290
2023-11-26
Tuesday, 26 September 2023 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved