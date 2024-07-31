WATCH TV LIVE

S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise on Chip Rally, Fed Rate Cut Signal

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 31, 2024, when stock opened up high amid the latest earnings reports and the market anticipating an interest rate decision from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 31 July 2024 04:10 PM EDT

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished higher Wednesday as chip stocks rallied and the Federal Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged but indicated it could begin easing monetary policy in September if inflation cools.

The Fed kept its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range as it ended its two-day policymaking meeting on Wednesday, but opened the door to easing in September, seven weeks shy of the November U.S. elections.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 85.84 points, or 1.58%, to end at 5,522.28 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 451.98 points, or 2.64%, to 17,599.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.73 points, or 0.24%, to 40,843.06.

"It was the worst kept secret on the planet that the Fed was not going to cut in July," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "The Fed is going to have its day in the sun in September with a 25 or 50 basis point cut, but I would not be surprised if that is already priced into stocks."

During his press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers discussed the case for cutting rates, but a "strong majority" agreed that now was not the appropriate time.

"The statement didn't move the needle at all," said Mark Malek, chief investment officer at Siebert Next in New York, referring to the Fed's official statement. "But listening to him speak, it's clear they're all locked and loaded for September rate cut and they're going to maintain their optionality."

Data released early Wednesday showed July U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected, indicating an easing in persistent labor market tightness.

Nvidia jumped, helped by a rosy 2024 sales forecast for artificial intelligence chips by peer Advanced Micro Devices , whose shares also gained.

Microsoft dipped after it reported massive AI-related expenses. Meta jumped ahead of its results. Apple and Amazon.com, which will report earnings on Thursday, gained as well.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


