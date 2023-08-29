'Hollywood on the Hudson' Coming to NYC

Blackstone and Vornado Realty Trust are joining forces to build a $350 million, 266,000-square-foot film production studio on the Hudson River in Manhattan, The Wall Street Journal reports.

New York is already the nation’s second-largest film production site after Los Angeles, but most of its TV, movie and streaming studios are in Queens.

The project, Sunset Pier 94 Studios, has been two years in the making, includes Hudson Pacific Properties and aims to break ground later this year with completion by the end of 2025. It will be integrated into New York’s bikeway and parks along the Hudson.

“We’ll raise the bar for one of New York City’s signature industries and breathe new life into a key waterfront site,” said Michael Franco, president of office and retail developer Vornado.

While New York real estate is notoriously expensive, demand for streaming services has boomed in recent years, and the developers are banking on that appetite to continue, even as streaming services consolidate and the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike is not yet resolved.

In fact, the developers think they will be able to charge top dollar for the state-of-the-art facility with stages each 14,000-square-feet large.

“Even if consolidation happens, [streaming services] all know that they have to invest in original content production,” said Jeff Stotland, EVP of Hudson Pacific on an earnings call earlier this month. “And hopefully, obviously, we’ll benefit.”

New York City and state have been involved in the public-private partnership negotiations for Sunset Pier 94 Studios, with the city committing $50 million for pier repairs.

Under terms of the deal, Vornado will have a 49.9% stake in the venture, Blackstone will have a 24.5% stake and Hudson Pacific will own 25.6%.