×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ferraro | kinder | recall | salmonella

Ferrero Asks Americans to Dispose of Kinder Chocolates Over Salmonella Fears

Kinder
Kinder chocolate (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 03:04 PM

Ferrero on Tuesday asked U.S. consumers to dispose of Kinder chocolates not authorized for distribution in the country, warning they could be from the batch of chocolates recently recalled in Europe due to a potential Salmonella Typhimurium contamination.

The confectionary group's North American division last week recalled Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella was detected.

Ferrero on Tuesday published an update upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's request to ask Americans to dispose of Kinder products intended for foreign markets yet available for sale in the United States.

Italy's Ferrero has also recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products in Spain, Britain and Ireland, while Belgian health authorities have urged consumers not to eat several recalled Kinder products.

Ferrero on Tuesday maintained there were no reports of illness in the United States to date from the chocolates and it was working with the U.S. health agency to address the problem.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ferrero on Tuesday asked U.S. consumers to dispose of Kinder chocolates not authorized for distribution in the country, warning they could be from the batch of chocolates recently recalled in Europe due to a potential Salmonella Typhimurium contamination.
ferraro, kinder, recall, salmonella
169
2022-04-12
Tuesday, 12 April 2022 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved