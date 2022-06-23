×
FedEx Profit Rises as Challenges Persist

FedEx Profit Rises as Challenges Persist
(AP)

Thursday, 23 June 2022 04:31 PM

FedEx Corp. reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, despite persistent labor woes and softening volume in its Ground unit that handles the bulk of its e-commerce home deliveries and drives the company's growth.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx's adjusted net income for the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31 was $1.8 billion, or $6.87 per share, up from $1.36 billion, or $5.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $24.4 billion from $22.6 billion a year earlier.

FedEx Corp. reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, despite persistent labor woes and softening volume in its Ground unit that handles the bulk of its e-commerce home deliveries and drives the company's growth.
Thursday, 23 June 2022 04:31 PM
