FedEx's Freight Unit to Furlough Workers

FedEx's Freight Unit to Furlough Workers
(AP)

Monday, 14 November 2022 03:36 PM EST

U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp.'s freight division is enacting a furlough in some U.S. markets in response to current business conditions impacting volumes, the company said Monday.

"The company will continue to evaluate the environment and bring back furloughed employees as business circumstances allow," FedEx said in an emailed statement.

Some eligible employees will be offered permanent transfer opportunities to other markets that have hiring needs, it added.

U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp.'s freight division is enacting a furlough in some U.S. markets in response to current business conditions impacting volumes, the company said Monday.
