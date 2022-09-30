×
Tags: federal reserve rate hikes | inflation | recession

Daly: Fed 'Resolute' on Slowing Economy

(Dreamstime)

Friday, 30 September 2022 09:38 AM EDT

How high the U.S. central bank needs to raise interest rates from here will depend on economic data, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said Friday, but inflation is too high and the Federal Reserve is "resolute" in its mission to bring it down.

"Before we get ahead of ourselves and worry about recession, I think we should just get the economy slowing in the way that we need to" to bring down inflation, Daly said in an interview on Newsy, an online news show.

Inflation is the Fed's "number one" job, and bringing it down will make the economy stronger, she said.

