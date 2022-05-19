×
Tags: federal reserve | neel kashkari | rate hikes | american consumers savings | balance sheets

Fed May Need to Be More Aggressive Given Strong Consumers: Kashkari

Kashkari
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari (AP)

Thursday, 19 May 2022 04:50 PM

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Thursday suggested that because household finances are, in some cases, in better shape than before the pandemic, the Fed may end up needing to raise rates further to bring inflation under control.

"Are these stronger balance sheets leading people to spend more, or be more confident, to just change their behavior, their spending patterns, and is that more sustainable — in which case maybe the Fed has to be even more aggressive," Kashkari told the Urban Institute.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


