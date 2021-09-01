×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Money | Federal Reserve money tightening | Chevron | Exxon | OPEC

Gain in Futures Set S&P 500 for New High Ahead of Data

Gain in Futures Set S&P 500 for New High Ahead of Data

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 07:36 AM

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday and put the S&P 500 on course to a new opening high, as investors awaited private jobs data and factory activity indicators for hints on the U.S. central bank's policy tightening plans.

Energy stocks led the gains, with oil majors Chevron Corp , Exxon Mobil and Schlumberger NV rising between 0.5% and 1.1% in premarket trading as crude prices rose ahead of OPEC+ meeting.

Rate-sensitive banks also rose with J.P.Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup up about 0.6% on support from higher bond yields.

At 7:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 106 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.33%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.75 points, or 0.22%.

Wall Street's main indexes have scaled record highs recently, with the S&P 500 marking a solid 2.9% rise in August as investors shrugged off risks around a rise in new infections and hoped for a gradual removal of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The ADP report, published ahead of the government's more comprehensive and closely watched employment report on Friday, is expected to show private payrolls rose by 613,000 in August after 330,000 gain in July. The number is due at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Key Manufacturing Data

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's gauge of manufacturing sector activity is expected to have moderated to 58.6 in August from 59.5 in the previous month.

Earlier, surveys showed Asian and European factory activity lost momentum in August as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic-disrupted supply chains.

U.S-listed shares of the world's biggest miner BHP Group dropped 1.7%, while those in China-focused mining giant Rio Tinto fell 1.2% after tepid China factory data dented copper and iron ore prices.

Shares of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp surged 7.8% after it raised its full-year earnings forecast. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday and put the S&P 500 on course to a new opening high, as investors awaited private jobs data and factory activity indicators for hints on the U.S. central bank's policy tightening plans. Energy stocks led the gains.
Federal Reserve money tightening, Chevron, Exxon, OPEC
314
2021-36-01
Wednesday, 01 September 2021 07:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved