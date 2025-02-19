WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: federal | reserve | minutes | inflation | rates

Fed Officials See Risks of Higher Inflation Ahead

Fed Officials See Risks of Higher Inflation Ahead
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (AP)

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 02:15 PM EST

Federal Reserve officials at a meeting last month pointed to rising risks that inflation could worsen, a key reason they kept their benchmark interest rate unchanged.

According to minutes of the Jan. 28-29 meeting, which were released Wednesday, Fed officials said that President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and mass deportations of migrants, as well as strong consumer spending, were factors that could push inflation higher this year.

The Fed's 19 officials who participate in its interest-rate decisions indicated that “they would want to see further progress on inflation before making” any further cuts. They kept the Fed's key rate at 4.3%, after cutting it from a two-decade high of 5.3% late last year. The Fed's pause makes it less likely that borrowing costs for consumers, including for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, will decline anytime soon.

Yet just last week, the government released data that suggested inflation was actually getting worse, leading many economists to forecast just one — if any — rate cut this year. Consumer prices rose 3% in January from a year ago, the Labor Department said, up from a 3 1/2 year low of 2.4% last September. The Fed, however, more closely follows a separate inflation measure that is shows inflation is closer to 2.5%.

The minutes also cited a “high degree of uncertainty” surrounding the economy, which made it appropriate for the Fed to “take a careful approach” in considering any further changes to its key interest rate.

All of the Fed's policymakers supported keeping its key rate unchanged last month, the minutes said. The unanimity comes after signs of a growing disagreement in recent months between those officials who supported further rate reductions and those more worried about stubborn inflation.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Federal Reserve officials at a meeting last month pointed to rising risks that inflation could worsen, a key reason they kept their benchmark interest rate unchanged.
federal, reserve, minutes, inflation, rates
285
2025-15-19
Wednesday, 19 February 2025 02:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved