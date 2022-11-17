×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: federal reserve | loretta mester | capital market weaknesses

Fed's Mester: Market Vulnerabilities Need 'Urgent Support'

Fed's Mester: Market Vulnerabilities Need 'Urgent Support'
New York Stock Exchange (Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 November 2022 10:48 AM EST

Structural vulnerabilities in parts of U.S. financial markets need to be addressed relatively quickly to keep the Federal Reserve from being blown off course as it raises interest rates further to bring down high inflation, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

"It is very clear that well-functioning financial markets are needed if monetary policy is going to be most effective," Mester said in prepared remarks to a financial stability conference. "Addressing with some urgency the vulnerabilities that exist in important parts of the financial system, I think would be very important to help us avoid a very uncomfortable situation of a conflict between monetary policy and financial stability as we continue to move monetary policy into more restrictive territory."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Structural vulnerabilities in parts of U.S. financial markets need to be addressed relatively quickly to keep the Federal Reserve from being blown off course as it raises interest rates further to bring down high inflation, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said.
federal reserve, loretta mester, capital market weaknesses
121
2022-48-17
Thursday, 17 November 2022 10:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved