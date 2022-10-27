×
Tags: federal reserve interest rates hikes | stocks | retirement savings

Traders Bet on Fed Downshift to Half-Point Hike

United States Federal Reserve Bank, Washington, D.C. (AP)

Thursday, 27 October 2022 09:24 AM EDT

Traders of futures tied to short-term U.S. interest rates priced in a slightly less-hawkish path for the Federal Reserve's rate hikes after economic data Thursday showed inflation and household spending may be moderating.

Traders are still betting heavily on a 75-basis-point rate hike when the Fed meets next week, but are now more definitively pricing in a downshift in the rate-hike pace, to a half-point rate increment at the Fed's December meeting. Fed funds futures pricing suggests a 72% chance of a half-point rate hike in December, up from 65% before the data.

