×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: federal reserve | interest rates | cut | doubleline | jeff gundlach

DoubleLine's Gundlach Expects Fed Rate Cuts in 2024

DoubleLine's Gundlach Expects Fed Rate Cuts in 2024
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 13 September 2023 05:56 AM EDT

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeff Gundlach expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut benchmark rates in the first half of 2024 after an aggressive rate hike cycle over the past year and a half to curb sticky inflation.

"The Fed wants the economy to slow quickly and rates to go down," Gundlach told CNBC in an interview Tuesday, adding that the U.S. economy has enough weakness for the Federal Reserve to consider being done with the rate hikes.

Gundlach said the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) needs to fall below 4% for the Fed to push brakes on the rate-hiking cycle.

The money manager also added that he never wanted the "Bond King" title, responding to billionaire investor Bill Gross' remark during a live episode on a Bloomberg podcast, that "to be a bond king or queen, you need a kingdom."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeff Gundlach expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut benchmark rates in the first half of 2024 after an aggressive rate hike cycle over the past year and a half to curb sticky inflation.
federal reserve, interest rates, cut, doubleline, jeff gundlach
141
2023-56-13
Wednesday, 13 September 2023 05:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved