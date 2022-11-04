×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: federal reserve interest rate hikes | boston | susan collins

Fed's Collins Says Smaller Rate Hikes Possible

Fed's Collins Says Smaller Rate Hikes Possible
U.S. Federal Reserve Bank, Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Friday, 04 November 2022 10:06 AM EDT

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.

"At the moment, with inflation well above the Fed's 2 percent target, the Fed's central task must be to restore price stability," Collins said in prepared remarks for a speech. “The work to tame inflation is not yet finished," she said, while adding "there are some hopeful signs, although not yet clear evidence, that inflation may be beginning to moderate."

Citing the aggressive pace of rate rises this year, "with rates now in restrictive territory, I believe it is time to shift focus from how rapidly to raise rates, or the pace, to how high – in other words, to determining what is sufficiently restrictive," Collins said. She added "down the road, when we get there, in my view we'll need to shift again to focus on how long to hold rates at that level."

Collins' comments were among the first public remarks by a U.S. central bank official in the wake of this week's monetary policy meeting. On Wednesday, the Fed met expectations and lifted its overnight target rate by 75 basis points to the 3.75%-4.00% range, as it seeks to bring down inflation from the worst levels seen in 40 years.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering.
federal reserve interest rate hikes, boston, susan collins
238
2022-06-04
Friday, 04 November 2022 10:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved