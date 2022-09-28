×
federal reserve interest rate hike target | charles evans

Fed's Evans: Fed to Reach Top Policy Rate by March

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans (AP)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 03:00 PM EDT

The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday.

Most Fed policymakers are penciling in a top Fed policy rate of 4.5% to 4.75% by end of next year, based on their projections published last week, and "by March we will be at that point," Evans said at an event on current economic conditions hosted by the London School of Economics.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest level in about 12-1/2 years on Tuesday as investors girded for higher interest rates that could possibly remain for longer than anticipated as Federal Reserve officials held firm in their hawkish stance.

Since August 2, the 10-year yield has surged by 145 bps.

The Federal Reserve has aggressively hiked interest rates by 3 percentage points this year, taking its target range to 3.00%-3.25%. It carried out its third consecutive 75 basis point increase last week and signaled that rates are likely to rise to the 4.25%-4.5% range by the end of the year.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


