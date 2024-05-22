WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: federal reserve | interest rate | cut | bets

Traders' Bets Show Rising Doubt for 2 Fed Rate Cuts in '24

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 02:39 PM EDT

Traders reduced bets Wednesday that the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates more than once this year, as minutes of the Federal Reserve's April 30-May 1 policy setting meeting showed rate-setters thought inflation could take longer to ease than previously thought.

Futures that settle to the Fed's policy rate reflected about a 59% chance the Fed will cut rates by September, down slightly from before the minutes were released.

Contracts reflected about even odds of a second rate cut by December, less than the 54% seen earlier in the day.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


