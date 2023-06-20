×
Fed's Cook Calls Cooling Inflation Her Main Mission

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook (AP)

Tuesday, 20 June 2023 05:28 PM EDT

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said she has supported the central bank’s work to lower inflation and will stay the course until price pressures fall back to target, in comments for a hearing for her renomination to a new term at the central bank.

“I am committed to promoting sustained economic growth in a context of low and stable inflation,” Cook said in her statement to be given before the Senate on Wednesday. “As I stated to this committee last year, elevated inflation is a grave threat to sustaining the expansion of the American economy,” Cook said, adding “If confirmed, I will stay focused on inflation until our job is done.”

Cook took office as a Fed governor on May 23, 2022 and her current term expires on Jan. 31, 2024.

