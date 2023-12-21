Friday Data to Show Fed Has Won Inflation Battle

The Personal Consumption Expenditure report due Friday is likely to be the bow on top of last week’s key data — showing that the Federal Reserve has won its hard-fought battle against inflation, Bloomberg reports.

The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) published last week on Dec. 12 and 13 first indicated that inflation likely returned to the Fed’s 2% target on an annualized basis.

The PCE report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis will make that achievement official, economists and Wall Street analysts say, firming up bets on the central bank lowering interest rates in 2024.

Together, the reports show personal consumption prices, excluding food and energy, are easing.

“A very simple example is, apparel prices in November in the consumer price index fell by the most in any November since 1942,” says Omair Sharif, president of Inflation Insights LLC. “We saw that in other categories like household furnishings, furniture prices, electronics. You name it, and core goods have been much weaker than expected in the last month or two.”

Also of importance is a reduction in services prices, now increasing at a slower pace, according to a note from Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius. This is making some Wall Street analysts predict that inflation can remain tamped down at 2%.

“The evidence suggests the economy can grow at a modest pace at the same time inflation comes down,” says Michael Gapen, the chief U.S. economist at Bank of America. “That puts the Fed in the enviable position of likely being able to follow inflation down while not attenuating demand as much as they thought they’d have to.”

All signs are collectively pointing to the Fed cutting rates “earlier and faster to reset the policy rate from a level [most policymakers] will likely soon see as far offside with inflation trending near 2%,” the Goldman Sachs economists said.