×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: federal reserve | fdic | house of representatives | banking insurance

Fed's Powell, House Republicans Discuss FDIC Limits

Fed's Powell, House Republicans Discuss FDIC Limits
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington on March 22, 2023. (AP)

Wednesday, 29 March 2023 03:20 PM EDT

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Republican lawmakers that Congress should re-evaluate limits on the size of federally insured bank deposits, U.S. Representative Kevin Hern said Wednesday.

"We talked about that but he said it was the role for Congress to really evaluate. Thought it was a great topic to bring up," Hern said after Powell spoke to a closed-door meeting of the Republican Study Committee.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. currently insures up to $250,000 per depositor, but the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapses this month have raised questions over whether insurance limits needed to be raised.

On another topic, Hern said Powell told Republicans that he believed supply chain inflation had mostly been mitigated.

The Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus in Congress, invited Powell at a time when Republicans and Democrats are battling over raising Washington's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and crafting a budget for the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.

The health of the banking industry has also weighed heavily on the minds of lawmakers and regulators lately.

Hern said Powell acknowledged during the meeting that the flurry of deposits moving from smaller banks to the industry's giants had been a problem "early on" following the two banks' collapse, but "that has slowed to stopped."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Republican lawmakers that Congress should re-evaluate limits on the size of federally insured bank deposits, U.S. Representative Kevin Hern said Wednesday.
federal reserve, fdic, house of representatives, banking insurance
214
2023-20-29
Wednesday, 29 March 2023 03:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved