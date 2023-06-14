×
Tags: federal reserve | commercial real estate | jerome powell

Powell: No Broad Threats in Comm'l Real Estate Lending

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (AP)

Wednesday, 14 June 2023 03:36 PM EDT

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that commercial real estate lending remains under pressure but appears unlikely to threaten the broader financial system.

Powell, speaking at his press conference following the close of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting, said the Fed is closely watching commercial real estate risks and expects to see losses.

But he added these types of loans are broadly spread through the financial system and are often held by smaller banks, reducing the risk of system-wide trouble. Challenges in this sector "feels like something that will be around for some time," Powell said.

