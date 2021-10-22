×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Money | Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Fed's Powell Says It's Time to Taper Bond Purchases, but Not Raise Rates

Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking hearing on the CARES Act on Sept. 28, 2021. Powell has stood by ultra-low interest rate policies since the pandemic decimated the economy more than 18 months ago -- but says inflation has stayed higher longer than he had hoped. (AP) 

Friday, 22 October 2021 12:17 PM

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S. central bank should begin reducing its asset purchases soon, but should not yet raise interest rates because employment is still too low and high inflation will likely abate next year as pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic fade.

"I do think it's time to taper; I don't think it's time to raise rates," Powell said in a virtual appearance before a conference. "We think we can be patient and allow the labor market to heal."

That outlook, Powell emphasized, is only the most likely case, adding that if inflation - already higher and lasting longer than earlier expected - moves persistently upward, the Fed would act.

"Our policy is well positioned to manage a range of plausible outcomes," he said.

The Fed is on the cusp of beginning to withdraw some of its crisis-era support when it begins to taper its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, a move it has signaled it could take next month.

The central bank, however, is facing a delicate balancing act in its dual mandate to seek full employment and stable prices.

Consumer prices have been rising at more than twice the Fed's 2% target, but employment is still well below the pre-pandemic level.

And, Powell noted, "supply constraints and elevated inflation are likely to last longer than previously expected and well into next year, and the same is true for pressure on wages."

The most likely case is for inflation pressures to abate and job growth to resume its pace from this past summer, he said, but "if we were to see a risk of inflation moving persistently higher, we would certainly use our tools."

For now, the Fed will watch and wait, he said.

"While the time is near for tapering our asset purchases it would be premature to tighten policies using rates now, with the effect and intent of slowing job growth, when there is good reason to expect that we'll return to robust jobs growth and for the supply constraints to diminish, both of which we would have the effect of increasing potential output of the economy," he said.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S. central bank should begin reducing its asset purchases soon, but should not yet raise interest rates because employment is still too low.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
363
2021-17-22
Friday, 22 October 2021 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved