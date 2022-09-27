Fed 'United,' Moving at 'Appropriately Aggressive' Pace: Kashkari

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said U.S. central bankers are united in their determination to do what needs to be done to bring inflation down, and financial markets understand that.

"There's a lot of tightening in the pipeline," Kashkari said in a WSJ Live interview, referring to interest rate hikes already delivered but still to have their effect on the U.S. economy and on price pressures.

"We are committed to restoring price stability, but we also recognize, given these lags, there is the risk of overdoing it on the front end, and so I think we are moving at an appropriately aggressive pace."