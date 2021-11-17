×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas | Robert Kaplan

Dallas Fed Begins Search for New President to Replace Kaplan

Robert Kaplan
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in 2017. (AP file photo)

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 12:43 PM

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has kicked off its search for a new president to replace Robert Kaplan, the bank's previous top executive who left last month after a scandal erupted over his personal financial transactions.

The bank's search is being led by its non-bank directors, it said in a statement on Wednesday, who have hired the executive search firm Egon Zehnder to assist them in recruiting potential candidates.

Kaplan and former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren drew criticism in September after revelations that they had made extensive personal trades in 2020 during the height of the pandemic crisis and the Fed's efforts to stabilize markets and rescue the economy.

Both said their trades were in line with the Fed's ethics guidelines at the time, agreed to divest their stock holdings and ultimately leave their posts. Kaplan retired Oct. 8.

Since their departures, the Fed has rewritten its rules to bar the kind of individual-stock trading that Kaplan undertook and to limit the types of holdings and transactions policymakers are allowed to make.

The scandal has proven to be headache for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is under consideration for renomination for a second four-year term.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has kicked off its search for a new president to replace Robert Kaplan, the bank's previous top executive who left last month after a scandal erupted over his personal financial transactions.
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Robert Kaplan
197
2021-43-17
Wednesday, 17 November 2021 12:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved