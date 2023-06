Tags: | | |

Fed Nominee Kugler: US Inflation at 'Alarming' Levels Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, meets Adriana Kugler, President Biden's nominee for Governor of the Federal Reserve, June 20, 2023, in Washington. If confirmed, Kugler, a Colombian-American, will be the first Latino to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Federal Reserve governor nominee Adriana Kugler told Senators Wednesday that high inflation is a concern in economies around the world. Inflation in the U.S. is at “alarming” levels, Kugler said in her confirmation hearing, while noting inflation is also too high in other nations. © 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



StreetTalk

Federal Reserve governor nominee Adriana Kugler told Senators Wednesday that high inflation is a concern in economies around the world.Inflation in the U.S. is at "alarming" levels, Kugler said in her confirmation hearing.

federal reserve, adriana kugler, joe biden, inflation

44

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 12:22 PM

2023-22-21

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 12:22 PM