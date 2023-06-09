×
×
Tags: federal ev subsidies | tesla chargers | gm | ford

White House Says Tesla Chargers Qualify for Subsidies

(Getty Images)

Friday, 09 June 2023 12:43 PM EDT

The White House on Friday said that Tesla model chargers would be eligible for billions of dollars in federal subsidies as long as they included the CCS connection.

The comment comes as Ford and GM announced they were adopting the Tesla model of charging, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), shaking up a charging industry that was seemingly drifting towards a rival CCS connection with the help of billions of dollars in federal subsidies.

"Earlier this year, we developed minimum standards to ensure publicly funded EV charging is accessible, reliable, and affordable for all drivers, and we required interoperability to promote competition. Those standards give flexibility for adding both CCS and NACS, as long as drivers can count on a minimum of CCS," White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson said in statement to Reuters.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


