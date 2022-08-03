×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fed interest rate increases | inflation | recession | cuts | neel kashkari | minneapolis federal reserve bank president

Very Unlikely Fed Will Cut Interest Rates Next Year: Kashkari

Very Unlikely Fed Will Cut Interest Rates Next Year: Kashkari
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari (AP)

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 03:49 PM EDT

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday the possibility that the U.S. central bank will pivot to cutting interest rates next year is extremely unlikely.

"Some financial markets are indicating they expect us to cut interest rates next year," Kashkari said at an event held as part of a financial regulation conference in New York.

"I don't want to say it's impossible, but it seems like that's a very unlikely scenario right now given what I know about the underlying inflation dynamics. The more likely scenario is we would continue raising [interest rates], and then we would sit there until we have a lot of confidence that inflation is well on its way back down to 2%."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday the possibility that the U.S. central bank will pivot to cutting interest rates next year is extremely unlikely.
fed interest rate increases, inflation, recession, cuts, neel kashkari, minneapolis federal reserve bank president
118
2022-49-03
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 03:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved