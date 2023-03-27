×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fdic | svb | signature bank | misconduct probe

US Begins Misconduct Probes Into Signature, SVB

US Begins Misconduct Probes Into Signature, SVB
(AP)

Monday, 27 March 2023 04:42 PM EDT

A U.S. banking regulator is investigating potential misconduct on the part of executives and others involved in the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in prepared testimony to Congress that the agency had begun investigations into "directors, officers, professional service providers and other institution-affiliated parties of the banks for the losses they caused to the banks and for their misconduct in the management of the banks."

Gruenberg did not offer further details into who or what may be the subject of probes, which could be one of several under way by the U.S. government.

Federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are also looking into any potential wrongdoing by executives in SVB's sudden implosion earlier this month, two sources have told Reuters, with one noting that individuals were in the process of hiring lawyers to represent them amid the government investigations.

It is common for the government to open probes into such events, and such investigations do not necessarily result in charges of misconduct.

The bank, which was owned by SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) prior to its shuttering a week and a half ago, was the victim of a social media-fueled bank run that saw depositors withdraw $42 billion in a single day.

But its sudden collapse has also raised questions about what executives knew about the bank's struggles and what they disclosed with investors, the sources said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A U.S. banking regulator is investigating potential misconduct on the part of executives and others involved in the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
fdic, svb, signature bank, misconduct probe
240
2023-42-27
Monday, 27 March 2023 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved