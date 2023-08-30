×
Fed Issues Warnings to Regional Banks

Fed Issues Warnings to Regional Banks
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 30 August 2023 01:39 PM EDT

The Federal Reserve has issued a slew of private warnings to lenders with assets of $100 billion to $250 billion as part of increased efforts to tighten supervision, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Among the banks given the warnings were Citizens Financial , Fifth Third Bancorp and M&T Bank Corp., the report added.

The notices touched on a wide range of issues including lenders' capital and liquidity as well as technology and compliance, according to the report.

The Fed and M&T Bank declined to comment. While Citizens Financial and Fifth Third did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Banks are dealing with the aftermath of the biggest crisis to hit the sector since 2008, which saw three mid-sized lenders collapse earlier this year.

The failures exposed vulnerabilities of lenders to rising interest rates and showed how fast spooked customers can pull deposits, triggering a bank run.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


