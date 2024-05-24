Memo: FDIC Sat on New Misconduct Allegations

An internal watchdog investigating workplace culture at the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was not informed promptly of misconduct allegations involving senior agency officials, the agency said in a memo released Friday.

FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg this week offered to step down under pressure from lawmakers who cited the results of an independent investigation into sexual harassment and other misconduct.

The watchdog office, which is also conducting two related investigations, "learned of several allegations of misconduct regarding senior FDIC officials that were not reported ... in a timely manner," Inspector General Jennifer Fain said in a memo addressed to Gruenberg that was dated Thursday.

She added that the FDIC's Office of Inspector General was now reviewing the allegations and making follow-up inquiries with the FDIC's Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, as well as with offices for labor and employee relations, administration and legal matters to learn if anything else had not been reported to the FDIC.

The OIG also found instances when agency-wide communications did not sufficiently inform staff about the OIG's work and a hotline to report instances of harassment.

The FDIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the fresh concern about the FDIC's candor with investigators was likely to add to Republican lawmakers' calls for Gruenberg, a Democrat, to resign immediately.

While Gruenberg was not found to be directly responsible for the agency's broad cultural issues, he apologized for misconduct under his leadership and for his own transgressions.

The Republican-led House Financial Services Committee on Thursday announced it had asked Gruenberg and other top officials to testify at a June 12 hearing on the results of a damning independent review released this month.

Should Gruenberg step down before a replacement can be appointed, the FDIC's board of directors would fall into a 2-2 partisan deadlock, hamstringing the Biden administration's bank regulation agenda.

White House officials say they are aware of the need to move quickly to replace Gruenberg, given the time-consuming nature of the Senate confirmation process.